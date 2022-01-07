The five lads of One Direction have had their love lives scrutinized since their teen years — but their first romances are pretty cute to look back on. So, what are their first girlfriends doing now? Keep scrolling to find out.

Nowadays, some of the boys — namely Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — seem pretty secure in their relationships. Zayn had his first child with longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020. The proud parents celebrated their daughter Khai’s first birthday in September 2021. Months later, in November 2021, news broke that the couple had split.

As for Lou, he has been with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder since 2011. He has one child, 5-year-old son Freddie Tomlinson, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwurth. They welcomed him in January 2016 amid a short affair and split shortly following his birth.

For his part, Harry Styles has been dating actress Olivia Wilde since January 2021. They went public with their romance while attending Harry’s manager Jeff Azoff‘s wedding together, during which they were photographed holding hands. The pair met on the set of the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia directed and Harry starred in, in fall 2020. Their coupling came less than a year after Olivia’s split from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis. Before connecting with Olivia, Harry dated model Camille Rowe for a year, from June 2017 to June 2018.

Liam Payne dated model Maya Henry from late 2019 to August 2020, when the pair got engaged. However, the couple split and called off their engagement in August 2021. They’ve since reconciled. Prior to his relationship with Maya, Liam dated singer Cheryl Cole from 2016 to 2018. In March 2017, their son, Bear, was born.

Last but not least, Niall Horan. The Irishman reportedly started dating girlfriend Amelia Wooley, who is a fashion buyer, in July 2020. The pair made their red carpet debut in September 2021 while attending a charity gala for his fund, Horan and Rose. The non-profit supports “support life-saving research into children’s and young people’s cancers,” according to their website. Prior to his romance with Amelia, Niall dated actress Hailee Steinfeld for nearly a year. They split in 2018.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn what each of the 1D boys’ first girlfriends are doing now!

