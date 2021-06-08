Following their indefinite hiatus in 2015, the One Direction boys continued to make music. While fans are still obsessed with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, it’s their love lives that generate the most headlines! From babies to engagements, long-term girlfriends and more, Directioners keep their finger on the pulse of all things 1D, which includes their relationship statuses.

The heartthrobs first rose to fame following their appearance on U.K.’s the X Factor, where they finished in third place during the show’s seventh season. They went on to release four studio albums as a five-piece band and one record as a foursome after Zayn’s March 2015 departure from the group. In December of that same year, the boys announced their hiatus and fans have been hoping for a reunion ever since.

While the boys’ new music releases are always a topic of conversations, their loyal fans are also always wondering who has stolen their boys’ hearts. While most of the One Direction members work hard to keep their relationships out of the public eye, others have made the rare comment about their dating lives.

Louis, for one, has been dating longtime love Eleanor Calder long before his claim to fame. Granted, they did experience a brief breakup in 2015, but the pair reconciled their relationship in 2017, and it’s been nothing but love since then. “The luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before our first single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ so she’s felt the whole growth of everything,” the Walls crooner told The Sun in January 2020. “As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is.”

During the same interview, Louis even revealed that he hopes to marry Eleanor in the future. “One day, yeah, I’d imagine so. If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I’d say so,” he gushed at the time.

When it comes to the One Direction boys and marriage, fans thought Liam would be the first to walk down the aisle with Maya Henry, but the “Strip That Down” singer announced their split in June 2021. News of their engagement first broke in August 2020.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” Liam said of his breakup on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

