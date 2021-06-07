He’s on the market! Liam Payne is no longer gearing up to walk down the aisle with fiancée Maya Henry.

The former One Direction member, 27, revealed that he and the model, 20, had called it quits while appearing on an episode of “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, which was released on Monday, June 7. “I am indeed [single],” the singer confirmed.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” Liam explained. “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

The duo first sparked romance rumors in August 2018 and news broke that they were engaged in August 2020. At the time, his rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly, and days later, Liam said that he and Maya were “really happy” during a September 3 appearance on Good Morning America.

As for what caused their split, Liam said during Monday’s podcast episode that it was the best thing for both of them to break up.

“I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it,” the “Strip That Down” crooner shared. “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

The British heartthrob concluded, saying, “I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good,” noting that he hopes Maya is “happy.”

Prior to his relationship with Maya, the musician was romantically linked to Sophia Smith and Cairo Dwek, among others. In March 2017, he welcomed a son named Bear with his girlfriend at the time, Cheryl Cole. The pair were together from February 2016 until June 2018. “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” Liam announced in a Twitter statement. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Despite their split, the exes have stayed close. In fact, Liam explained why Cheryl is still “important” to him during his November 2019 Liam Payne: Straight Talking documentary.

“She’s one of the most, if not the most, important people in my life. I’m lucky I have someone who understands what I’m going through,” the LP1 singer said. “The one thing I was missing as a man in the relationship I had, was a level understanding about what she was feeling about stuff. I think I learned through being away that, while I want to protect her, there’s a big part of her that wants to protect me.”

