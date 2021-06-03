Are the One Direction boys getting back together? Fans are hoping for a reunion now more than ever, especially after hearing about Liam Payne‘s “lovely” phone conversation with former bandmate Harry Styles.

During an Instagram Live, the “Strip that Down” crooner, 27, recounted a recent catch-up call with Harry, 27. “I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely,” Liam said while answering a fan question. “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like.”

He continued, “I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually, and I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great.”

Harry and Liam were members of One Direction — along with Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik — from 2010 until 2015. Zayn left the band in March of that year and the four remaining members announced their indefinite hiatus that December. Fans were hopeful that the boys would reunite for their 10-year anniversary in July 2020, but 1D just took to social media with tributes about their time in the group. While the musicians have yet to publicly announce any type of reunion thus far, Liam did say during the livestream that speaking with Harry made him miss the 1D boys more than ever.

“It’s hard in this position sometimes, you’re watching people’s stories from afar that you used to know so well,” he explained. “That can be difficult when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them at that point, I guess, and I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys.”

Liam added, “It’s almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time, but everyone’s so busy and you’ve got to be understanding of all that.”

Despite their busy schedules, the LP1 singer made it clear that he’d “love for us to get in a room at some point,” noting that it would “be the best thing.”

“We’ve all said it outside, but we’ve just not said it to each other,” Liam joked. “There’s a song in there somewhere. Somebody write that down!”

Of course, he’s referring to all the times over the years that the boys have spoken in various interviews about their reunion hopes and dreams.

“Maybe at some point everyone will want to do something again, but it’s better if it happens naturally,” Harry said in 2017 while talking with Another Man magazine. “If that were to happen it would be amazing. I would never rule that out. It’s the most important, greatest thing that ever happened to me, being in that band. It completely changed my life.”

More recently, Louis echoed his sentiment while chatting with U.K.’s The Telegraph in November 2020. “Look I f–king love One Direction,” the “Two of Us” crooner said. “I’m sure we’re going to come back together one day, and I’ll be doing a couple of One Direction songs in my gig. I always do that, so that’s not alluding to any reunion or anything. But, I mean, look, I’m sure one day we’ll get back together because, you know, we were f–king great.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.