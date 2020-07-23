It’s happening, you guys! Yep, One Direction fans might want to prepare themselves because after months of anticipation, the guys just announced that they’ve got something super special planned for their 10-year anniversary, and we’ve got all the exciting details!

So get this — in honor of being together for 10 years, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are launching a brand new “immersive and interactive” website, and are dropping a 10-year celebration video made especially for their fans! OMG. Can you hear us screaming?!

Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/nwxrm5MSE9 — One Direction (@onedirection) July 22, 2020

But wait, what will the website include exactly?! How can you access it and when will it launch? Is there going to be any new content? Will the guys reunite for the special day? What can we expect? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered. We went ahead and recapped everything we know so far about One Direction’s new website. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the band’s plans to celebrate their upcoming anniversary.

