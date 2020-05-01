Some fans have accused Liam Payne of “lying about the One Direction reunion for attention,” after Niall Horan said the band wasn’t getting back together after all.

For those who missed it, the 26-year-old practically sent fans into a frenzy when he told The Sun earlier this month that the group — which also consisted of Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik — were planning something super special for their upcoming 10-year anniversary.

“We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he said. “At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

The “Strip That Down” crooner spoke out about it once again while appearing on The Late, Late Show With James Corden days later.

“I”m not allowed to say too much obviously because I would be giving it away,” he revealed. “We’ve been speaking a lot more at the moment, I think we are all feeling that that ten year… It’s a very special moment.”

He also explained during an Instagram Live, “Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment. I can’t say too much it was actually Louis told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So I had a group telling off on the group chat.”

But when Niall was asked about the rumored reunion in an interview of his own, he said something a little different, which left fans pretty confused.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about it at the moment, because the 10-year anniversary of the band getting together is happening this year. It’s absolutely nuts, it’s strange. Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday, sometimes it feels like it was 50 years ago,” the “Slow Hands” singer explained. “It’s strange, but no, there’s no reunion, as such. We’ve just been talking a bit more recently.”

After that, some fans quickly started to slam Liam on Twitter, claiming that he made up the 1D reunion for attention.

“Liam lying for attention! What’s new?” one fan wrote, with another Twitter user speculating that he lied about it to help get streams on his album, LP1. “Liam lying for attention for that flop a** album,” they added.

Other fans suggested that maybe Niall was the one lying, in an attempt to cover it up and keep their comeback more secret.

“Either Liam is lying about the reunion or Niall is lying to cover up Liam spilling too much info about the reunion… Either way all men do is lie,” one person speculated.

either liam is lying to us or niall is… I HOPE IT’S NIALL — Gabby ♡ • 207 || 127 – nsfr (@gabbywestphal) April 30, 2020

“Liam says there’s is one, Niall says there isn’t. What’s the truth? How could Louis tell Liam off for revealing too much if there’s nothing to reveal? Who is lying Liam or Niall?” another wrote.

Liam says there’s is one, niall says there isn’t. What’s the truth??? How could louis tell Liam off for revealing too much if there’s nothing to reveal?? Who is lying Liam or Niall 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wcyiGFs6kp — Jordi ♡ (@SalvatHoran) April 29, 2020

We hope the guys clear this up ASAP.

