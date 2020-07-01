Fans are going into a frenzy after Liam Payne shared what appeared to be a recording from a FaceTime call between him and his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, amid rumors that the group is reuniting this month. However, after further investigation, we discovered that the recording was unfortunately fake.

Yep, taking to Twitter on Wednesday, July 1, Liam shared a screenshot of him FaceTiming someone named “H” with a link to a TikTok video.

“How’s it going?” he captioned it.

The video showed Harry seemingly answering the call. “Hey man, how’s it going? You good?” the “Strip That Down” crooner said as Harry could be seen laughing. But it turns out, the clip of Harry was actually taken from an old radio interview he did. Liam simply edited his own face into the corner to make it look like they were FaceTiming. Ugh, why did he have to play with our hearts like that.

For those who forgot, the band (which also consisted of Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik) was put together by Simon Cowell on July 23, 2010, after they all auditioned on The X Factor as solo artists. That means that we are just weeks away from their 10th anniversary, and in April 2020, Liam dropped a major hint that they were going to get back together for the special day.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he told The Sun. “At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

The singer also spoke out about it once again while appearing on The Late, Late Show With James Corden.

“I”m not allowed to say too much obviously because I would be giving it away,” he said. “We’ve been speaking a lot more at the moment, I think we are all feeling that that ten year… It’s a very special moment.”

The 26-year-old also explained during an Instagram Live, “Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment. I can’t say too much it was actually Louis told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So I had a group telling off on the group chat.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.