Is Harry Styles adding makeup mogul to his already impressive resume? The former One Direction member has sparked speculation that he may have a beauty brand in the works!

While the “Sign of the Times” crooner has not spoken publicly about any plans to join the beauty community, an eagle-eyed fan on Twitter, using the account @TheHarryNews, was first to report that “Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named ‘PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED’ as of now.”

Us Weekly then confirmed the news. According to documents obtained by the publication, “STYLES, Harry Edward” is listed at the top of the trademark filing with the “nature of business” being “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics.”

While the singer isn’t known for his involvement in the beauty space just yet, he has made quite a name for himself in the fashion industry throughout his time in the spotlight. It’s no secret that the British musician made headlines as the first man to cover an issue of American Vogue in 2020.

“As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress … And that was maybe where it all kicked off!” he said in his profile for the magazine’s December 2020 issue. “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Whether it’s music, movies or, now, a possible cosmetics line, Harry is always creating things fans are sure to love. In fact, they’re so ready for the curly-haired cutie to release some beauty products.

“PERFUME AND COSMETICS?? SHUT UP RN OH MY GOD IM SO EXCITED. HARRY MAKEUP LINE??? EVERYONE SCREAM AND SHOUT AND MANIFEST WITH ME OR ELSE,” one enthusiastic fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “STOP IDC WHAT IT IS I WANT FIVE.”

A third joked, “This man already has a s–t ton of my money and he wants moree?!”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the signs Harry has a cosmetics line in the works.

