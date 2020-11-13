He’s not holding back! Harry Styles was announced as the December 2020 Vogue cover star on Friday, November 13, and the former One Direction crooner, 26, gave fans an inside look into his life.

The curly-haired cutie revealed how he’s adjusted to the new ways of the world and his role in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling (which he’s “very honored” to be starring in). Harry is an open book in this newly released profile. In fact, readers even get to hear about the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s childhood straight from his sister, Gemma Styles.

“My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it,” the writer, 29, remembered She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup.’ Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

Almost one year after his second studio album Fine Line was released, Harry also looked back at releasing the record and how he’s yet to tour it due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I think with the second album, I let go of the fear of getting it wrong and … it was really joyous and really free,” he explained, adding that he can’t wait to tour once “it’s safe for everyone,” because “being up against people is part of the whole thing. You can’t really re-create it in any way.”

