There’s no bond like a One Direction bond, just ask Harry Styles and Niall Horan. The singers became best friends — along with bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik — when they formed the British boyband on The X Factor in 2010. Even now, they’re still close.

Before the group went on hiatus, One Direction fans were huge Narry girls, paying attention to all the moments they shared on stage together. Not to mention, the “Sign of the Times” singer even saved his former bandmate from getting a tattoo on live TV during The Late Late Show‘s “Tattoo Roulette” segment in December 2015. When Harry and Niall were the last two standing, the “Slow Hands” crooner was terrified while Harry had already accepted his fate.

“I’m regretting the fact that you thought of this game. I don’t like this,” Niall shared at the time. Harry, for his part, was “actually fine” with the game. When they were the last two standing, Harry pulled Niall in for a hug before they opened their boxes. “I mean … ” Harry joked before opening his box and revealing that he would be the one to get the tattoo.

Since kicking off their solo careers, both boys have also spoken out and praised each other’s music. “I have listened to [Niall’s] album,” Harry dished while chatting with Capital FM in March 2020, before adding that “the piano to ‘Put a Little Love on Me'” is his favorite off the Heartbreak Weather album.

Niall, for his part, has been spotted at more than one of Harry’s concerts over the years. In April 2019, fans spotted Niall in the crowd at one of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s Los Angeles shows. Years later, in June 2022, Niall was also spotted at Harry’s London show dancing along to “As It Was.” According to various Twitter users, Niall was interacting with fans and even laughed when Harry covered “What Makes You Beautiful.” One eagle-eyed fan caught a clip of Niall hugging Harry’s sister, Gemma Styles.

It’s safe to say that these two are brothers forever! Scroll through our gallery to relive Niall and Harry’s cutest friendship moments from over the years.

