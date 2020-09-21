Former One Direction member Niall Horan officially spoke out after news hit the web that the band’s wax figures were being removed from Madame Tussauds’ London museum where they were on display since 2013.

“I don’t live too far from there, so I’m going to knock on the door until it’s back up!” the singer, 27, told fans who won a contest to talk with him via Zoom. “I don’t know how those things work. We’ve had it for 10 years there, it’s an end of an era.”

The museum first announced that they were removing the five-piece boyband — which was made up of Niall along with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson — from the exhibit on September 8 in a statement to The Sun. The removal comes after One Direction’s 10th anniversary, which took place on July 23.

“The figures have been an important part of the attraction since their launch in 2013 and we know fans have loved having the chance to ‘meet’ the band,” Madame Tussauds London wrote via their official Twitter account. “With each member of the bands’ continuing success in their solo careers, we felt this anniversary was a fitting moment for the figures to bow out and end their tenure at the attraction as a five-piece.”

The statement continued, “We are constantly updating what guests can expect to see at Madame Tussauds London, reacting to the celebrity landscape. The showbiz world is ever-changing, and so are we. Much like One Direction’s dedicated fan base, we’re keenly watching what the gentlemen have up their sleeves for the next decade.”

After hearing Niall’s response, some fans took to social media and expressed their outrage over the removal.

“Niall … How could you say that … You’re supposed to be the biggest One Direction stan,” one fan wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The “Black and White” crooner responded with, “Sure, it’s not my fault they are removing them is it?”

One Direction was first put together by Simon Cowell in 2010 after each member auditioned on The X Factor as solo artists. Before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2015, the group released five studio albums together. Throughout the past five years, the 1D singers have each launched their own successful solo careers.

