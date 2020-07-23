Prepare to get emotional, you guys, because it has officially been 10 years since One Direction was formed! And in honor of the anniversary, we decided it’s time we take a walk down memory lane and relive their best moments and biggest accomplishments as a band!

For those who missed it, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson all took to Twitter and Instagram to share touching tributes and commemorate the anniversary.

“Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don’t think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik. So proud of you all individually,” Louis wrote. “And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyalty is something that makes me really really proud.”

Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Liam posted a screenshot of a text message he sent his dad, Geoff Payne, right after being put into the band!

“What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection,” he captioned it.

Niall replied to both of them with, “Love you.” Then, he also shared a message of his own.

“When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing,” he tweeted. “It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to us today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson #10YearsOfOneDirection.”

It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson ❤️ #10YearsOfOneDirection — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2020

Harry sent fans into a frenzy when he posted a snap of him and his former bandmates on stage.

“I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last 10 years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life,” he captioned it. “None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been 10 years. Thank you to our crew, our team and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally… To the boys, I love you so much and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to 10.”

Zayn Malik has yet to speak out about the anniversary.

The guys have definitely been through a lot together. Scroll through our gallery to take a look back at everything One Direction did over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.