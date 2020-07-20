Prepare to feel old, you guys, because it has officially been seven years since One Direction filmed their “Best Song Ever” music video! In honor of the anniversary, some of the band’s team members have taken to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos from when they made the visual, and the pics are making us pretty emotional, TBH.

“Seven years ago today we shot the ‘Best Song Ever’ video in a synagogue in Miami. The best of times,” Ben Winston, who directed the visual wrote on Instagram, alongside some epic shots from on set.

And if that didn’t make you tear up, this definitely will! Yeah, you might want to get some tissues because Niall Horan and Liam Payne even commented on the post!

“Long couple of days for myself and Louis [Tomlinson],” Niall wrote.

As for Liam, he added a quote from the iconic video.

Please, niam commenting under a post about the shooting of best song ever is the best content we are getting these days pic.twitter.com/wMjHzUqehl — blueberry muffin (@Mrstribbiani1) July 20, 2020

“Stay with me ’cause I’m quite quick and Ben you stay right there because you are perrrrrrfect,” he commented.

Wow, they really know how to bring on the nostalgia! And that’s not all! Get this, you guys — the group’s hairstylist, Lou Teasdale, even posted a clip of Harry Styles dressed up as his character from the video, Marcel.

“Becoming Marcel without cutting his hair was some of my finest work I have to say,” she wrote.

Agreed. As fans know, this comes just days after it was announced that the band were launching a brand new “immersive and interactive” website in honor of it being 10 years since the band was formed.

According to a press release, the brand new website “will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience. The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place.”

They are also dropping a 10-year celebration video made especially for their fans! It “will document highlights of the band’s career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single ‘History,’ including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind the scenes video content. And of course the special relationship they have with their fans.”

We can’t wait!

