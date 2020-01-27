Fans were heartbroken for Louis Tomlinson when news hit the web that his younger sister Felicité had tragically passed away in March 2019. Now, the 28-year-old has opened up about the hardest part of losing his sister. While speaking to The Sun, the singer explained that it was the online speculation about how she passed away that really got to him.

“Initially, when the news broke [about Felicité] last year, I was bitter about the fact that everybody was talking about it. Loads of people were speculating online about what might have happened,” Louis admitted. “I was just told that it was the reality of the situation, which it is, and I had to accept it.”

The Instagram star, who was also known as Fizzy, was only 18 years old when she was found dead in her apartment, and it was reported that she had passed away from an accidental overdose. But as difficult as it was for Louis, the “Back To You” crooner revealed that the love and support from his fans really helped him get through the tragedy.

“So that’s the negative side to it, but a positive side to it and something I wasn’t prepared to feel was the love from my fans. I wasn’t ready to feel like that, but I really needed it at the time,” he continued. “What was difficult was people speculating about details straight away, discussing online what might have happened when nobody really knew, and talking about my family. But actually when I looked further almost all of it was kind, and I felt loved.”

Fizzy’s tragic death came just two years after the One Direction member lost his mom, Johannah Deakin, to cancer. In March 2019, he released a gorgeous ballad about her, called “Two of Us.”

“I’m still getting asked about my mum now, but I’ve grown to understand it I suppose, and I feel like I can maybe help others,” Louis shared. “When I wrote a song called ‘Two Of Us,’ I had fans talking to me about a loss they’d had, and they listened to the song and told me I’d helped them in some way. That makes it all worthwhile. Despite how difficult it can be to deal with these things when people are watching, if I have the possibility to help even one person, that’s massive.”

