Are Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, gearing up to walk down the aisle? That seems to be the question on fans’ minds after a news outlet reported that the two stars just got engaged. But now, the One Direction singer is clearing the air once and for all. Louis responded to the rumors that he proposed to the Instagram model — and sorry guys, it turns out, wedding bells aren’t in the near future for them.

According to The Sun, a representative for the “Back To You” crooner denied all claims that the two stars are getting ready to tie the knot. For those who forgot, Louis and Eleanor first met in 2011. Now, there’s a few different theories about how they were introduced, and because they’re so private, it’s hard to say for sure. Some fans claim that Harry Styles was the one to bring them together, while others think a friend of Eleanor’s knew 1D’s management and set the pair up. But either way, they were first spotted together at Niall Horan‘s birthday party, and after that, they quickly became couple goals.

The pair constantly gushed over each other on social media and in interviews, shared the cutest pictures together and packed on the PDA all over the world! Eleanor was by the singer’s side through most of One Direction, and fans were living for the relationship. They were together for four years before they reportedly split in March 2015, with reports at the time claiming that their breakup was because of the musician’s hectic work schedule.

But in March 2017, the former flames were spotted getting off a plane together at LAX International Airport, and the internet quickly went wild. The 28-year-old later revealed that it was the tragic death of his mom, Johannah Deakin (who passed away of cancer in December 2016) that brought the couple together again. Since then, they’ve been pretty much inseparable, and they even got matching tattoos of each other’s initials on their hands!

As fans know, Louis has a pretty big year ahead of him. He’s getting ready for his debut solo album, Walls, to come out on January 31, 2020. He’s also gearing up to embark on his first world tour, which will kick off in Barcelona, Spain on March 9, 2020, and will stretch over 43 cities.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.