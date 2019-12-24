2019 was definitely an epic year when it comes to all things music. But as exciting as it was, it’s safe to say that 2020 is going to be even better! For those who missed it, Selena Gomez recently announced that she’s got a new album on the way. 4/5 One Direction members have new music in the works. Justin Bieber has been teasing his upcoming tunes for a while now. And Demi Lovato has shared a quite a few photos from the studio recently! Yeah, there’s definitely a lot to look forward to next year.

That’s not all. Get this — besides all the new music that’s coming out in 2020, a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest artists are hitting the road next year! Yep, stars like Taylor Swift, BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Halsey, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish and more are all set to embark on world tours in 2020, and fans cannot wait.

But wait, when are all these concerts taking place exactly? Which cities will they be visiting and where can fans get their hands on some tickets? With so much to look forward to, it could definitely be a little hard to keep up with all the information. That’s why J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to all the tours taking place in 2020 that fans definitely won’t want to miss — so mark your calendars, people!

Scroll through our gallery to find out when your favorite stars are coming to a city near you in 2020.

