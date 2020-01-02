What does the ‘Zombies’ cast have to say about the sequel?

Naturally, the cast was freaking out when they heard the news that they were getting a sequel!

“#ZOMBIES2 WHO IS READY,” Meg wrote on Twitter.

“We have some very special news,” she added in a video posted to Disney Channel’s Twitter. “There’s going to be a Zombies 2! We are so excited and I’m so excited to be back filming with all the cast that I love so much. We want to thank you, the fans, for being so amazing because if it wasn’t for your love and support there wouldn’t be a Zombies 2. So thank you so much. We love you so much.”

“Guess what I’m going to be doing this summer? Filming Zombies 2! Woo! I am so excited,” Milo added. “This is all because of you guys. The Zombies fans are basically the best fandom in Disney Channel history and I just want to say, you guys are amazing. I am so excited to be doing Zombies 2. It’s gonna be the best movie ever. I love you guys.”

We caught up with Milo back in November 2018 — and while he didn’t have any confirmation about a sequel at the time, he was really hoping for one.

“Look, I think, in my opinion, it would be dumb not to do it,” he told J-14 exclusively. “I mean, it’s such a great movie. Everyone loves it — but I haven’t heard anything. I’ve heard some things, but nothing like solid. But I’m hoping that we do it. I want to do it — it was fun!”

And when we asked if the rest of the cast would be down he said, “Absolutely!”

Meg also exclusively told J-14 all about she how found out.

“Well, I got a phone call and they said that there was going to be a Zombies 2 and I started freaking out,” she recalled. “And then I called Milo and I was like, ‘Did you hear?’ and he was like ‘YES!’ and we were both, like, crying.”

So sweet! Meg also took to social media in May to let fans know what to expect!

“We’ve been in rehearsals and it’s been amazing” the star shared with fans during an Instagram Q&A. “The songs and dances are bigger and better. And I love everyone so much it hurts.”