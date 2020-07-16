This may be hard to believe, but it’s been exactly 16 years since Stuck in the Suburbs first premiered on Disney Channel, and boy, do we feel old! That’s right, the iconic film first aired on June 16, 2004, and we’re seriously shook with how fast time had flown by.

For those who forgot the DCOM starred Danielle Panabaker, Brenda Song, Taran Killam, Amanda Shaw, Patrick Stogner, Corri English and Ryan Belleville and followed two girls who are totally obsessed with pop star Jordan Cahill. After an accidental run-in with the singer causes the girls to switch cell phones with Jordan’s assistant, chaos ensues. Aside from the amazing storyline, some pretty amazing songs came out of this flick and, NGL, we’ve been singing them for years!

But what have the stars been up to since 2004? Well, not to worry because J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery to check out what the cast of Stuck In The Suburbs is up to now.

