Danielle Panabaker really used to be the queen of Disney Channel! From starring Sky High to Stuck in the Suburbs and so many more DCOM classics, we took a deep dive into what she’s up to now. Keep reading for details inside Danielle’s life.

Who Is Danielle Panabaker?

After starring in DCOMs such as Sky High, Read It and Weep and Stuck in the Suburbs, Danielle became a true Disney star. On top of that, her younger sister, Kay Panabaker, was also thrust in the spotlight when she starred in Read It and Weep alongside her sibling.

Danielle spoke about her experience on Disney Channel and transitioning into more mature roles during an interview with Complex in February 2013.

“I was fortunate enough to work Disney, but I never became branded a Disney kid the way someone like Miley Cyrus was,” she explained. “So, it hasn’t been a conscious effort on my part. I was 16 when I worked on Disney, and I am 25 now. I’m just a different person than I was. Growing up redefined the depth that I have, what I can bring to a character as well, and the things that I’m attracted to.”

What Is Danielle Panabaker Up to Now?

From Disney Channel to The CW, Danielle played Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost in The Flash for nine seasons, until its end in May 2023. Through her role, she’s also starred in CW spinoffs such as Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow and more. The Disney alum also starred in a few movies here and there, including Christmas Joy, This Isn’t Funny and Recipe for Love.

She married longtime boyfriend Hayes Robbins in 2017, and the couple share two children.

On top of acting, Danielle has also directed multiple episodes of The Flash. After the show ended in 2023, the CW star posted a farewell tribute the long-running series via Instagram.

“I almost cannot believe that tonight’s finale will be the last ever episode of @cwtheflash – what a journey,” she captioned her post. “Deeply grateful as I reflect on the last 9 years and all the different stories we’ve told and the wonderful people I’ve met. Thank you to all of those who have followed along since the beginning and who’ve loved Caitlin, Frost, and Khione as much as I have. Here’s to the series finale of @cwtheflash!”

