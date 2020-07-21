The widely loved Disney Channel Original Movie Read It and Weep is still a favorite in our book, despite the fact that the classic premiered exactly 14 years ago. Yep, on July 21, 2006, the movie first hit our TV screens and we seriously can’t believe how fast time has flown by! To celebrate the fan-favorite flick, join us in taking a take a stroll down memory lane by looking through these pics of the cast from both then and now!

For those who forgot, the DCOM followed the story of Jamie Bartlett, played by Kay Panabaker. Jamie is a super shy high schooler who makes up a popular, fearless alter ego in her journal named Isabella (“Is” for short), who is portrayed by Danielle Panabaker. One of Jamie’s besties, who happens to have a crush on her, is Connor – played by Good Luck Charlie actor Jason Dolley. So yeah, it’s a pretty epic cast. And naturally, many went on to star in more noteworthy projects. Some, on the other hand, pretty much stopped acting and stepped out of the spotlight completely!

