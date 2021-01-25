This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 13 years since the movie Minutemen premiered. The Disney Channel Original Movie became a fan favorite film when it first hit TV screens everywhere on January 25, 2008, and some people are pretty shook over how fast time has gone by. It feels like just yesterday that viewers were introduced to Jason Dolley, Nicholas Braun, Luke Benward, Chelsea Kane, Kara Crane, Steven R. McQueen and Dexter Darden.

For those who forgot, the movie followed a high school student named Virgil who finds himself exiled by the popular kids after he stands up for a nerd named Charlie. After they become friends, Virgil and Charlie recruit car junkie, Zeke, to help them build a time machine. At first, the three teens want to time travel and fix Virgil’s past so he can become one of the popular kids. Then, people start to find out that the trio — nicknamed the Snowsuit Guys — can travel through time and they quickly become town heroes. Virgil, Charlie and Zeke are then forced to save everyone after it’s discovered that their time machine created a black hole in the space-time continuum.

What have the stars been up since the film first aired? Well, J-14 decided to investigate and it turns out they’ve all accomplished a lot over the last 13 years. Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of Minutemen is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.