Ariel Winter And Luke Benward Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Actors Ariel Winter and Luke Benward just made their rumored relationship Instagram official and fans are shook! On Friday, January 17, the Modern Family star reposted a friend’s video to her Instagram Stories that showed her and her new beau riding on a golf cart together. The new couple cozied up together with their arms wrapped around each other in the swoon-worthy clip.

This is the closest the pair has come to publicly addressing their relationship. Previously, fans noticed that Luke left a flirty comment on Ariel’s Instagram post on January 4, 2020.

“Felt cute today. NOT as cute as baby yoda but that’s okay because that amount of cute is UNOBTAINABLE,” she captioned a makeup-free selfie. Luke commented, “Told ya, you wayyyyyy cuter.”

A source also told Us Weekly that the pair has been enjoying their time together and said Ariel is “really happy” with Luke.

“He is a great match for her. She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are,” the insider said, seemingly confirming their romance.

For those who missed it, rumors started swirling that Ariel and Luke were in a relationship on December 8, 2019 after photos that showed the two stars kissing went viral. During their dinner with friends, the stars definitely weren’t afraid to show off their love and couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other.

Ariel’s new relationship came just two months after she and Levi Meaden split up after almost three years together. They first began dating in November 2016, and they were pretty much couple goals up until their breakup. They constantly shared the cutest snaps, gushed over each other in interviews and even got matching tattoos!

But despite sources confirming to Us Weekly that they had decided to go their separate ways, the former flames were spotted hanging out again on November 26. But now, it’s safe to say they’re officially over because the brunette beauty has a new man!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.