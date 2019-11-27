Are Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden back together again? On Monday, November 25, paparazzi caught the pair together for the second time since their big breakup back in October. Photos seemingly show the two actors meeting up for coffee in Los Angeles just after the Modern Family star returned from a trip to Europe. The 21-year-old looked cute in a magenta t-shirt with black jeans and combat boots while her counterpart looked comfy in a hoodie with jeans.

For those who don’t know, on October 11, 2019, Us Weekly reported that the couple decided to call it quits after almost three years together. The two stars began dating in November 2016, and were totally couple goals. They constantly shared the cutest snaps together, packing on the PDA and gushing over each other in interviews! In 2017, they showed off their love by getting matching half of a heart tattoos on their hands.

In July 2019, just before their shocking split, Ariel had nothing but amazing things to say about Levi — who’s 11 years her senior.

“He’s a wonderful person. He’s always there for me … all the time,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s always trying to make me feel good about myself, but also just to be there for me as a person, you know? Just as me, as Ariel — and that’s hard to find, people who just take you for you. The good, the bad, the ugly — everything. For me, that is great to have the support [from someone] on everything in life, not just specific things. Just for someone to be there for you through all things, not just you know, pick and choose.”

As fans know, this meetup came just one month after they were spotted hugging in North Hollywood. On October 31, it looked like Ariel had totally moved on from the split when she was seen out on a lunch date with a mystery man in Los Angeles. Only time will tell f these two are truly meant to be.

