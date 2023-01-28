Ariel Winter has a short and sweet relationship history under her belt. While she’s currently dating Disney star Luke Benward, the actress used to date her Modern Family costar, Levi Meaden. Keep reading to see Ariel’s complete relationship history.

In late 2019, fans were pretty surprised when Ariel split from Levi, her longterm boyfriend of three years and former costar. But fast forward a few weeks, and the actress had moved on with her now-boyfriend, Luke Benward, after the two former Disney stars were spotted kissing. A source close to Ariel and Luke told US Weekly at the time that the pair are “really happy” with each other.

“He is a great match for her,” said the insider, “she loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are.”

Ariel spoke about her relationship with Luke, and their transition from friends to lovers, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2021.

“Honestly, it’s been the best thing ever now, but it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all,” Ariel told ET. “It’s been the biggest blessing for me. He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space. We’ve been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we’re partners in business. We’re partners. He’s my best friend. He’s my boyfriend, so it’s really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything, is really, really beautiful.”

Ariel explained that Luke helped her through quarantine and other tough times, for which she’s “very grateful,” adding: “I’m very grateful to have had that during this time and hopefully way longer.”

On top of that, the pair celebrated their 3 year anniversary on January 3, 2023. “Happy 3 years my beautiful bunny,” Luke wrote via Instagram. Ariel, for her part, also posted on Instagram, writing: “3 years and 3 days with my poots.”

