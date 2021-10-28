For 11 seasons, fans watched the Dunphy clan become a family both on and off screen until Modern Family came to an end in April 2020!

While the adults may have been the show’s focal points, the Dunphy kids were quick to steal the show with their witty banter and relatable sibling rivalries. Over the years, viewers saw the kids — Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Jeremy Maguire, Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons — grow up throughout each season.

“When I was 9 years old, I started work on a pilot called My American Family. As an actor, you go through a long process for a job. Class after class, audition after audition, just hoping to get that right opportunity in front of the right casting director so you can show them your skills. Filming the pilot, then all of season 1 of what we now know as Modern Family, I knew we were working on something special,” Rico wrote on Instagram in April 2020. “I could feel it. Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family. 11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life-changing experience I have had on this show. I have, quite literally, grown up right before everyone’s eyes.”

While the older kids, like Rico, Sarah and Ariel, have since become Hollywood adults, their younger counterparts are now talented teens. Aubrey, for one, is no longer the sassy child viewers were accustomed too, but instead, has been making a name for herself on TikTok — just like any other normal teenager.

“I did not expect it at all because I’ve been on TikTok since 2019,” the young star told TMRW in February 2021. “But then, I woke up a few days ago, and I saw that one of my videos blew up and it was insane.”

On the other hand, Nolan has undergone a total transformation since his Modern Family days, both physically and mentally.

“It was strange detaching myself from Luke after playing him for so long. It makes me sad to think I’ll never act or read lines as him again,” he told Da Man magazine in August 2020. “But at the same time, I spent over half my life pretending to be him, and so I look forward to seeing what other roles I can do and how I can push myself as an actor.”

It’s safe to say these actors are not kids anymore! Scroll through our gallery to see what the Modern Family stars are up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.