He’s back! Josh Peck is returning to a starring TV role with the upcoming series Turner & Hooch, years after Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh came to an end.

Yes, the comedian had a few guest-starring roles over the years — like in Netflix’s Fuller House — but this is the first time since 2007 that Josh will be leading an entire series! Based on the 1989 flick of the same name, Turner & Hooch is headed to Disney+, and they’ve already started filming in Canada.

Additional information about the series has been kept under wraps, but a few things have been released so far. Josh is set to star as a U.S. Marshal Scott Turner (played by Hollywood legend Tom Hanks in the original film) who “inherits a big, unruly dog,” per Deadline. “He soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs,” the publication also reported in February 2020, following the initial casting announcement. Production on the series was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so at the moment, there’s no projected release date for the 12-episode series.

Aside from Josh — who hasn’t said much about his upcoming role — the Turner & Hooch cast is full of well-known names! Scroll through our gallery to meet the cast and who they’ll be playing.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.