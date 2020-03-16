Fan favorite ABC series Modern Family is almost done for good and one of the stars, Ariel Winter, has opened up about what it was really like saying goodbye to the show that she’s been on for the past 11 years.

“I think we’ve ended the show at a really wonderful place because, you know, sometimes shows push a little too far and I think we’ve ended it at a really beautiful place that is wonderful and I’m grateful for that,” the 21-year-old said during a recent interview with the Chicks in the Office podcast.

For those who don’t know, the show first premiered in 2009 and aside from Ariel starred Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Jeremy Maguire, Reid Ewing, Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell, who were quick to become a family both on and off screen. In December 2019, the network announced that after 11 seasons on air, the show would come to an end and on February 21, filming on the series finale officially wrapped. Now that it’s over, the actress — who played the role of Alex — said she didn’t find the ending too emotional, because she’s made lifelong friendships with her former cast members.

“For me I think leaving our crew has been the hardest because I really do love our crew and we’ve had almost the same people for 11 years and that to me is something I’ve been thinking about the most. But also, for me, it’s not a goodbye,” Ariel admitted. “On the last day people were sobbing and crying and saying goodbye like we’re never going to see each other again. For me I was like we’re just saying goodbye to our characters, we’re just saying goodbye to the set, which is sad, because we’ve spent so much time here. But for me, when I care about people, it doesn’t just go away.”

Even though she’s looking back at the memories she made on the Modern Family set, Ariel also said she’s ready to take on some new roles.

“I am definitely ready to do something new and I’m really excited about what that is,” she said. “But I definitely am so grateful for what’s given me that opportunity and that is the show and I’m also grateful for working with such lovely people because you don’t always get to do that.”

