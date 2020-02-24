Not only are fans heartbroken over the end of Modern Family, but the cast is too. On Friday, February 21, the stars of the long-running ABC series wrapped the show’s 11th and final season.

For those who don’t know, the fan-favorite series first premiered in 2009 and starred Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Jeremy Maguire, Reid Ewing, Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell, who were quick to become a family both on and off screen.

In December 2019, the network announced that after 11 seasons on air, the show would come to an end. Now, the time has finally come and filming has officially wrapped. After they stepped off set for the last time, the Modern Family cast took to social media and penned heartfelt goodbyes to the characters that they played for more than a decade. Scroll through our gallery to read their farewell messages.

