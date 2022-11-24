Fans may know her as Haley Dunphy from Modern Family, but Sarah Hyland has had quite the career! The New York native got her start as a child star and has been killing it in Hollywood since then.

“Since I was 4 years old, my entire life has been surrounded by work. That’s all I ever wanted to focus on,” the actress told Glamour in April 2020, when reflecting on the end of Modern Family. Sarah was a series regular on the show for 11 years.

“I’ve always said the best acting class is experience and observation, and I’ve been so lucky and blessed to have had the best teachers in the comedy world,” the former ABC star shared. “I’m grateful for the show because it opened so many doors for me.”

Other than her Modern Family role, Sarah has showcased her singing voice with various musical collaborations over the years and has hosted a few awards shows. Of course, one thing Sarah is often praised for is sharing her health journey, which includes kidney dysplasia that led to two separate kidney transplants.

“When you have an organ transplant, it’s basically a foreign thing in your body. Your immune system will want to attack it and be like, ‘What is this? This is not supposed to be here,'” Sarah told Self in TK about her first kidney transplant, which started to reject in October 2016. In September 2017, she underwent her second kidney transplant, amid starting a relationship with now-husband Wells Adams.

“We met each other for the first time three days before my transplant,” Sarah recalled to Self. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital.”

The Bumper in Berlin actress added, “He’s seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person. Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is.”

They got married in August 2022. Scroll through our gallery to see Sarah’s total transformation over the years.

