It’s about to be aca-awesome! A Pitch Perfect series is officially headed to Peacock, and yes, one of the movie’s stars is set to return.

In September 2021, the streaming service announced that Adam Devine — who played Bumper Allen in all three movies — would be reprising his role for the upcoming series. The film series, based on the book of the same name by Mickey Rapkin, starred Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Rebel Wilson, Hana Mae Lee, Hailee Steinfeld, Skylar Astin, among others, and premiered its first movie in September 2012. Throughout the three films, fans watched as the fictional Barden Bellas competed to become the best a cappella group in the world. Now, it’s Bumper’s turn.

“When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

It’s unclear if Elizabeth, who starred as Gail in the movies, would be reprising her role, but she’s signed on to executive produce the project.

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, also said in a statement.

As of now, no other appearances from any other OG cast members have been confirmed. That being said, Hailee — who appeared as Emily in the film series — told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 that she would be down to reprise her role for a fourth movie.

“Yeah. I mean, yeah!” the Hawkeye star shared at the time. “I remember distinctly watching that first movie in the theater and talking to my mom afterwards. I was like, ‘That’s the kind of movie I want to make.’ Everyone always asks me, ‘What’s the kind of movie you like to make?’ That one! That’s the one. And then when I heard there was a sequel I was like, ‘What can I do [to get in it].’ To be part of that, as a fan of the franchise was just so … I still can’t believe it.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the Pitch Perfect TV series so far.

