Prepare yourselves, people, because this might just be the best news ever! Yep, Elizabeth Banks was just cast as Ms. Frizzle in the upcoming live-action The Magic School Bus movie, and we can’t contain our excitement!

For those who forgot, The Magic School Bus was a seriously iconic throwback cartoon from the 1990s. The whole series was based off a bestselling book series by author Joanna Cole and illustrator Bruce Degen, and it followed Ms. Frizzle and her class as they took some pretty epic field trips on their school bus. Naturally, the bus transformed into an airplane, spaceship, boat or even shrunk down to minuscule size to help the class learn a brand new science lesson.

Now, the classic story — which is now 26 years old — will finally hit the big screen with the Pitch Perfect and Hunger Games star leading and producing the film. Scholastic Entertainment producer Iole Lucchese dished on the upcoming adaptation in a recently released statement.

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day,” she said.

Safe to say, we’re pretty excited about it! Although no release date has been announced just yet, we seriously hope something gets revealed soon because this is one flick we don’t want to miss.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time The Magic School Bus franchise has been reimagined recently. In 2017, Netflix dropped an animated series called The Magic School Bus Rides Again with Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon playing Ms. Frizzle’s sister, Fiona. NGL, that rebook was pretty awesome, but seeing the iconic characters come to life is going to be so much better!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.