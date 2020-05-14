This may be hard to believe, but Demi Lovato‘s little sister Madison De La Garza made a secret appearance on one of the former Disney Channel star’s throwback songs. Yep, the actress totally cursed on the track called “Solo” from the Camp Rock alum’s Here We Go Again album, and we can’t stop laughing!

“At 16, I taught my little sister @maddelagarza to say ‘What’s up my b***hes?!’ and recorded her saying it,” the now 27-year-old shared in a since-expired Instagram Stories post. “My producer thought it was hilarious and buried it in the music. So what sounds like a guitar riff is actually little Juanita from Desperate Housewives cursing on my song.”

But that’s not all! Madison then reposted the picture to her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “I kept this secret for A DECADE.”

Demi was quick to reply and praised her sister’s secret-keeping skills.

“You’re a real one,” the singer wrote back.

The “Skyscraper” artist’s mini throwback jam session came just a few weeks after her boyfriend Max Ehrich was also caught listening to Demi’s old songs, and get this — he even referred to her as “best artist in the world.” For those who missed it, on April 25, the High School Musical 3 star took to Twitter and posted a snapshot of what he was listening to on Spotify in a now-deleted tweet. It turns out, he was jamming out to his girlfriend’s throwback song “Don’t Forget.”

“Literally the best artist in the world,” he captioned it.

Ugh, our hearts! Who doesn’t love a supportive boyfriend?! He also shared some snaps of himself listening to her hit tunes “Believe In Me” and “The Middle” to his Instagram Stories, so it looks like he was enjoying her entire album! Honestly, we can’t blame him at all because her old tracks are pretty great.

