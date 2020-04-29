Sorry, guys, looks like we don’t be getting the scoop on Demi Lovato‘s new man any time soon. During a recent appearance on the Capital Breakfast Radio Show with Roman Kemp, the songstress explained why she’s made the decision to keep the new relationship with Max Ehrich under wraps.

“I’ve remained really private with my dating in the past and I’ve kind of learned by lesson a little bit about talking about relationships, so I like to keep things private,” the former Disney Channel starlet said. “I would love to gush and explain more, but I just think it’s best to keep things to myself.”

As fans know this came just a week after Demi’s recent collaborator Sam Smith revealed they met Max during a FaceTime call.

“We met last night, actually on FaceTime. We all went live,” the singer dished when asked about Demi’s new man on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show. “I haven’t met them [in person]. I don’t know anything about it but it seems… they seem sweet, so sweet. She seems happy at the moment, which is the most important thing.”

Demi also addressed this comment during her chat with the Capital FM crew.

“Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me,” the Sonny With a Chance alum dished. “I wouldn’t just like introduce just anybody to Sam.”

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that the two stars were an item after they were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles on March 15, 2020. And when they were caught leaving some super flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts days later, it fueled the speculation even more. When Max posted a shirtless selfie on March 24, 2020, which he captioned, “When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the former Disney actress wrote, “Fine by me!” Then, Demi seemingly confirmed her romance with the former High School Musical 3 star a few weeks later ago by calling him her “angel” on Instagram.

