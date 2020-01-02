This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been nine years since the TV show Sonny With A Chance ended. Yep, the Disney Channel series aired its last episode on January 2, 2011, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by! It seriously feels like just yesterday that viewers watching Demi Lovato, Sterling Knight, Tiffany Thornton, Brandon Mychal Smith, Doug Brochu and Allisyn Ashley Arm on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

As fans know, the hilarious sitcom followed Sonny Monroe after she joined the cast of her favorite TV show — a sketch comedy series called So Random. It went on for two epic seasons, and everyone can agree that when it concluded, it was truly the end of an era!

In the years since the show went off the air, the cast has certainly grown up a lot. Some of them went on to star in a bunch of TV shows and movies, while others stepped out of the spotlight to start families of their own!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast from Sonny With A Chance are up to now.

