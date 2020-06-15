This may come as a shock, but it’s officially been eight years since the Disney Channel original movie Let It Shine premiered! Yep, it hit screens on June 15, 2012, but it seriously feels like just yesterday.

The epic movie, which was about an aspiring rapper that won a songwriting contest, but let his best friend take credit for the tune, starred Tyler James Williams, Coco Jones, Trevor Jackson and Brandon Mychal Smith, and it’s safe to say that it was a TOTAL classic.

Eight years later, we’re still loving it! In honor of the anniversary, we decided to take a look back at the iconic TV movie and see what the cast has done since then. It turns out, they all went on to accomplish so much! Some of them landed a bunch of big roles afterwards, while others start a family of their own!

Take a walk down memory lane and scroll through our gallery to see what the stars of Let It Shine are up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.