This may be hard to believe, but G Hannelius is turning 21 years old on Monday, December 23. She was only 13 when she starred in Dog With A Blog, which means it’s been more than seven years since the show premiere! Yep, that’s right. The iconic Disney Channel series aired its first episode on October 12, 2012, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by. It seriously feels like just yesterday that everyone was watching the Jennings-James family on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

For those who forgot, the three season show was about a family that discovered their dog, Stan, could not only talk, but was also writing a blog about the household. It also starred Blake Michael, Francesca Capaldi, Beth Littleford, Regan Burns, Stephen Full and more! Ugh, the things fans would give to see them all reunite on screen again! A girl can dream, right? Well, since there’s no talks of a comeback, we’ll have to cure our nostalgia in another way. J-14 went ahead and created a then-and-now gallery, and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve all grown up. Please join us in taking a walk down memory lane and to see what the cast is up to now!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the stars of Dog With A Blog have done since the iconic show ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.