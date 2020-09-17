A lot of people grew up watching shows like Hannah Montana, Jessie, Wizards of Waverly Place and Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel. And the actors and actresses from the series have grown up too! This should come as no surprise considering it’s been literal years since these shows were on the air. But still, seeing how much they’ve all changed over the years will probably make fans feel very, very old.

Especially when it comes to the stars who played little kids and babies on the shows. Take Mia Talerico, for example. She was only a baby when starred as Charlie in Good Luck Charlie, and when she turned 11 years old in September 2019, everyone was pretty shook. What about Francesca Capaldi? The actress was only 10 years old when the first season of Dog With a Blog premiered, and now she’s a teenager! Seriously, prepare to be shook over how much they’ve grown.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the little kids from your fave Disney Channel shows look like now.

