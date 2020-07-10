There are so many iconic Disney Channel series that fans wish would make a comeback. But right now, A.N.T. Farm, in particular, is the one everyone’s truly missing. And that’s because Friday, July 10 is Carlon Jeffery‘s 27th birthday. He was only 18 when he starred in the show, which means it has been more then nine years since it premiered. Yep, it aired its first episode on May 6, 2011, and it’s pretty shocking how fast time has flown by.

A.N.T. Farm, which also starred Stefanie Scott, Aedin Mincks, China Anne McClain, Jake Short, Sierra McCormick and more, went on three epic seasons before wrapped on March 21, 2014. It was everyone’s favorite Disney show back in the day, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

But there is a bright side — although the show is over, the stars of the epic series are constantly up to new things that we can all get excited about! The cast has certainly accomplished a lot since the show ended five years ago, and you’re not going to believe how much they’ve grown.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of A.N.T. Farm is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.