Have you ever spotted something familiar in the background of one of your favorite TV shows — like a random piece of furniture or a school hallway? If so, don’t freak out, because you’re not going crazy! We went ahead and did some investigating, and it turns out, a ton of our favorite TV shows have actually redecorated and reused the sets of other TV shows to film their episodes! OMG. Who knew?!

Yep, take shows like iCarly, Pretty Little Liars, Drake & Josh, The Secret Life Of The American Teenager, Gilmore Girls, Boy Meets World, Saved by the Bell, Wizards of Waverly Place, Jessie, That’s So Raven, Glee, Full House, A.N.T. Farm, Hannah Montana and Friends, for example. They’re just a few on the long list of shows that were filmed on the same set as another iconic series! See for yourself. Scroll through our gallery to uncover which of your favorite TV shows ended up sharing the same set!

