Double duty! Victoria Justice, Liz Gillies, Daniella Monet, Ashley Argota, James Maslow and more are among the OG Nickelodeon stars who appeared on more than one show during their stint on the network.

Some, like Jennette McCurdy, went from one show to another with the same character. After playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 until 2012, the actress reprised her iconic role on Sam & Cat for one season from 2013 until 2014.

Others, like Miranda Cosgrove, played two completely different characters in separate series. From 2004 until 2007 she played Megan Parker on Drake & Josh before starring as the titular role of Carly Shay on iCarly for six seasons.

Once the original crop of Nickelodeon celebs said goodbye to the network, a new wave of stars — including Lizzy Greene, Jack Griffo, Kira Kosarin and more — stepped onto the scene and followed in their predecessors’ footsteps. Jade Pettyjohn, for one, was known for her School of Rock role but actually appeared in other shows before her claim to fame.

Long after their Big Time Rush days were over, both Kendall Schmidt and Carlos PenaVega officially became Nickelodeon veterans by acting alongside the generation that came after them. It’s safe to say, there was (and still is) a lot of cast-sharing on all your favorite throwback and current Nick shows. Scroll through our gallery to see which famous faces you can spot in multiple series.

