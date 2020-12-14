Nickelodeon stars Dylan Gilmer — otherwise known as Young Dylan — and Chinguun Sergelen put their impression skills to the test exclusively with J-14! The talented young stars took turns pretending to be characters from other Nickelodeon shows — like SpongeBob SquarePants, All That, Dora the Explorer and more — while the other actor guessed who they were impersonating. Make sure to watch the video above and see if you can guess what characters Dylan and Chinguun were acting out.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.