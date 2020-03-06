If you’re not already in love with Nickelodeon’s new show, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, prepare to become obsessed with it because this week’s episode has a very special guest! Yep, the one and only DJ Khaled is set to make an appearance in the upcoming episode, which premiered on Saturday, March 7, at 8:30 P.M. and we have an epic sneak peek! Make sure to watch the video above.

“Nickelodeon is family! Working with Tyler and the cast was an amazing experience. Anything for the kids! Hey Nick – lets do Another One!” the musician said in a statement. “Tyler Perry, thank you so much! I had so much fun!”

For those who missed it, the series stars Young Dylan, Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, Jet Miller, Carl Anthony Payne, Mieko Hillman and Aloma Wright, and is all about a young, aspiring rapper who stirs things up when he shows up unannounced at his uncle and aunt’s house.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.