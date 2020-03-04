OMG is that Johnny Orlando?! Thanks to some amazing prosthetics, the singer totally transformed into an old man for a brand new episode of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute. He was unrecognizable as he went undercover at the Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy in Los Angeles, CA, and J-14 has an exclusive first look — make sure to check out the video above!

The heartthrob traded in his signature blonde hair and jeans for a bedazzled suit and gray hair. Get this, the 17-year-old even wore a mustache and it seemed like he got super into character.

The “Last Summer” crooner pretended to be a geography teacher who thinks everything is an escape room. Along with totally pranking the kids in the classroom, Johnny broke some things along the way. But that’s not all! When the episode officially premieres on Saturday, March 7, at 9:00 P.M on Nickelodeon, viewers will get to see Johnny take on two other characters too. Along with his geography teacher role, the superstar is also set to play an over-the-top choreographer and a super-competitive jock!

As fans know, Johnny’s appearance on The Substitute comes just after JoJo Siwa pretended to be a substitute teacher on a field trip to a planetarium during an episode of the hidden camera show. Previously, Rico Rodriguez and his sister Raini Rodriguez also put their pranking skills to the test for the series. While Rico dressed up as three unrecognizable characters — a wacky neat freak, an intense karate instructor and a middle school substitute who thought he was teaching kindergarteners, his sister directed him from the control room the entire time.

Asher Angel has also guest starred! During his episode, He pretended to be a competitive eater teaching a gym class, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Jace Norman, Lilly Singh, Ne-Yo, The Bella Twins, John Cena and Shaun White have also gotten the chance to prank some fans, too!

