Hey JoJo Siwa — is that you? The singer just went undercover using full prosthetics for an episode of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute, and she was almost completely unrecognizable with her new look!

Fans are used to seeing the pop star decked out in glitter, bows and colorful outfits, which is why when she traded in her signature look for a sweater, khakis and glasses, everyone was pretty shook! She hid her normally bright blonde hair with a brown wig, and completed the outfit with some headgear and a snapback hat.

The “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress pretended to be a substitute teacher on a field trip to a planetarium during an episode of the hidden camera show, which premiered on Saturday, February 22. She played a series of pranks on the students, to see if they would be able to guess who she really is, before she gifted their school with a $25 thousand donation.

Previously, Rico Rodriguez appeared on the show, where transformed himself into three unrecognizable characters — a wacky neat freak, an intense karate instructor and a middle school substitute who thought he was teaching kindergarteners! The actor even got some extra help from his sister Raini Rodriguez, who was directing him from the control room the entire time.

Asher Angel also guest starred in the series! He pretended to be a competitive eater teaching a gym class, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Jace Norman, Lilly Singh, Ne-Yo, The Bella Twins, John Cena and Shaun White have also participated in the show so far.

As fans know, JoJo is pretty busy these days. She’s currently gearing up for the second leg of her D.R.E.A.M. Tour, which kicks off on March 11, 2020, at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

“I’m so excited. I’m going back all around the U.S., back all around America,” the 16-year-old Nickelodeon star exclusively told J-14. “We’re adding over 50 shows — that’s crazy because we’ve already done 89, so it’s going to be another adventure. But I’m so excited to do that.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.