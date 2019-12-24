The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, just called in a favor from all her celebrity friends! On Monday, December 23, the 49-year-old songstress celebrated Christmas a few days early and released an epic music video to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The star-studded video featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names as they sang and danced along to the iconic holiday tune.

“WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten,” Mariah tweeted after she the video was released. “I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!”

Some of the most notable appearances were made by Kim Kardashian wearing a festive hat, JoJo Siwa dancing her heart out next to her Christmas tree, and Millie Bobby Brown hugging a snowman, all while lip syncing the widely-known lyrics.

The four-minute video also included clips with stars like Ariana Grande, Normani, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry and James Corden, among others. All the stars got into the holiday spirit and either donned festive looks or performed the tune alongside their holiday decorations. It’s safe to say that Christmas came early this year, because this video was everything we never knew we needed!

Before this video, Mariah released another “All I Want For Christmas Is You” visual on Tuesday, December 19, after the festive bop hit number one on the music charts for the first time since its release back in 1994.

Before she officially dropped that music video, Mariah participated in a YouTube Live Q&A and she discussed the holiday single’s ongoing success.

“I think the fact that it’s endured this whole time and people tell me it really makes them feel festive and even in the middle of July people will send me videos of people singing the song,” she told fans. “As a songwriter, it’s a very big accomplishment.”

