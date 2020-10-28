The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to start listening to festive tunes — even Liam Payne says so! The former One Direction crooner shared his Christmas song “Naughty List,” featuring Dixie D’Amelio with a pretty epic TikTok video.

As December 25th gets closer and people struggle to come up with Christmas gifts for their family and friends, everyone seems to be blasting the classic songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Santa Baby” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” on repeat. But a bunch of famous musicians have actually dropped their very own original holiday songs over the years.

By now, we all know the Jonas Brothers‘ “Like It’s Christmas” and Justin Bieber‘s “Mistletoe.” Let us not forget Hilary Duff‘s “Santa Claus Lane,” which will never get old, TBH, and Taylor Swift‘s entire Christmas album from back in 2007! To beef up your holiday playlist this year, J-14 made a complete list of all the stars who have released their own Christmas tracks.

Grab a pair of headphones and get ready to bring on the holiday cheer! Scroll through our gallery to discover all the stars who have released their very own original Christmas songs.

