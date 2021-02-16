He’s finally here! Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first son, Riley, in February 2021, and introduced fans to the newborn baby boy via social media.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” the songstress wrote alongside a series of Instagram pics. “We got to meet him Monday, February 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

The couple first announced their pregnancy news during an October 2020 appearance on TODAY. “I do feel like I’m learning new things every single day,” Meghan said after revealing her pregnancy news. “I realized how amazing women are. We’re all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy.”

Following their TV show appearance, Daryl took to Instagram and shared a picture of the baby’s sonogram alongside the caption, “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.” Weeks after sharing the exciting news, the pair went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed the baby’s sex.

After months of pregnancy pics on Instagram, the baby is finally here! As he continues to grow, fans can only hope for the “All About That Bass” singer to continue sharing adorable pics of Riley. Scroll through our gallery to see every photo of Meghan and Daryl’s newborn so far.

