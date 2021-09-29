Are there more babies in Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s future? The songstress has gushed over motherhood and expanding their family since giving birth to the couple’s first son, Riley, in February 2021.

Instead of having one more baby, the “All About That Bass” singer hopes that she has twins next.

“Two-in-one — sound like a deal to me! I don’t know, I want three-in-one,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2021. “I just want so many, but, like, I don’t wanna be pregnant five times. … I just wanna get, in and out, yep.”

She added, “Two at one time; I could do it. I love being a mom!”

While she was pregnant with her first son, Meghan suffered from gestational diabetes, which she revealed during her pregnancy.

“Got a little tiny bump in the road — I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it’s manageable and it’s OK and I’m healthy and the baby’s healthy,” Meghan told TODAY December 2020. “I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat. It’s nice to learn so much about food and health and nice to hear that so many women experienced this.”

During a separate interview on the same talk show, the Massachusetts native also shared why she and Daryl’s son had a “terrifying” birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Meghan shared on TODAY in June 2021. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’”

She added, “I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part.”

Eventually, the couple brought Riley home, and he’s since become “Mr. Smiles.”

“We are obsessed … he recognizes me. He looks at me and he smiles so big. It’s so cute,” Meghan told J-14 exclusively in June 2021. “I was like, ‘Riley,’ and he looked up and [it] was the biggest smile. So, that’s what we’re doing now. He also, what does he do? He grabs things now, but he can’t figure out how to hold it himself, but he’s the best to watch.”

When it comes to her life as a mom, Meghan has nothing but amazing things to say. “Becoming a mom is the greatest gift in the world,” she captioned a May 2021 Instagram post.

Scroll through our gallery for all Meghan’s quotes about wanting to expand her and Daryl’s family with more kids.

