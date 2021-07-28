Getting real about mom life! Meghan Trainor has opened up about life with her son, Riley, since welcoming the baby boy with husband Daryl Sabara in February 2021.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. “We got to meet him Monday, February 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

The “All About That Bass” songstress and her husband tied the knot in December 2018 and nearly two years later announced that they were gearing up to become first-time parents. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” Meghan wrote on social media when announcing her pregnancy. “WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Throughout her pregnancy, the Massachusetts native shared numerous photos of her growing baby bump. After Riley was born, her social media was filled with photos of the newborn. Meghan has also spoken about her struggles throughout pregnancy and childbirth. While carrying Riley, the “Dear Future Husband” songstress was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. During a November 2020 interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Meghan noted that this is “very common and it’s all genetics.”

A month later, she further discussed the condition while appearing on TODAY.

“Got a little tiny bump in the road — I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it’s manageable and it’s OK and I’m healthy and the baby’s healthy,” Meghan said in December 2020. “I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat. It’s nice to learn so much about food and health and nice to hear that so many women experienced this.”

Following Riley’s February 2021 arrival, the musician recalled his “terrifying” birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” she said on TODAY in June 2021. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. … It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Since bringing him home, both Meghan and Daryl have been sharing photos and videos of Riley via social media. “Becoming a mom is the greatest gift in the world,” Meghan wrote on Instagram in May 2021 alongside a video of her son. “I love you so much sweet boy.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Meghan’s quotes about being a first-time mom.

