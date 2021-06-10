She’s all about her baby! Meghan Trainor can’t get enough of her and husband Daryl Sabara‘s son Riley.

“He is Mr. Smiles, Riles Smiles. Yeah, we are obsessed … he recognizes me. He looks at me and he smiles so big. It’s so cute,” the 27-year-old songstress gushes to J-14 exclusively while promoting her partnership with Verizon for The Biggest Upgrade Ever. “I was like, ‘Riley,’ and he looked up and [it] was the biggest smile. So, that’s what we’re doing now. He also, what does he do? He grabs things now, but he can’t figure out how to hold it himself, but he’s the best to watch.”

The couple — who got married in December 2018 — welcomed their first son together in February 2021. Thanks to the first-time parents’ constant Instagram posts, fans are watching the newborn grow up right before their eyes. The “Dear Future Husband” songstress also tells J-14 that she hopes to set up playdates with Daryl’s former Spy Kids costar Alexa PenaVega and her kids in the near future.

“She’s all the way in Hawaii. So, we’re going to have to take a vacation, but it’s a great excuse to go to Hawaii,” Meghan explains. “That’d be awesome.”

It’s no secret to Meghan’s fans that she was a major Spy Kids fan even before marrying the actor who played the role of Juni Cortez. Of course, the Top Chef Family Style host had to share her favorite moments from the film franchise.

“I watched it with Daryl and I asked every question,” Meghan remembers. “When I asked them, I felt so stupid and silly because it’s like obvious. They made that movie with not that much money and it did so well. So, when he’s doing the silly string that gets really hard and breaks off like rocks, I was like, ‘How’d you do that?’ He was like, ‘Silly string.’ … As a kid that was everything, it still is.”

When it came to spilling on her partnership with Verizon, Meghan explains that she’s “so impressed with what they’re doing” by launching the first-ever 5G network. “I’ve been with them since sixth grade, so, I’m a fan,” the blonde beauty shares. “All you do is trade in an old phone — could be broken, could be damaged — and you sign up for one of their best unlimited plans, and you get a brand new 5G phone. It’s crazy. It’s crazy. … You can think of it as Verizon’s glow up for the summer. You know, everybody’s glowing up. We’re just getting better. We’re thriving. So yeah, I love it.”

Meghan has also been staying busy by working on music, and kicking off her career as a television personality!

“I definitely have an album we’re going to start working on and I’m feeling very inspired, but I’m also that TV star lately, which is amazing,” the “All About That Bass” songstress says. “I am the host of Top Chef Family Style with NBC on Peacock. So, that’s been really fun. I’ve been eating really good food every single day. It’s a treat. Then, I’m also going to be a judge on the Clash of the Cover Bands. And that’s going to be sick. … It’s going to be a party.”

